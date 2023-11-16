GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

PlayStation has revealed which games are coming to PS Plus’s Extra and Premium tiers in mid-November, and users are getting what is — for PlayStation Plus, at least — a relatively rarity: A day one launch on the subscription service. Teardown, the heist game with extensive (and explosive) destruction mechanics launched for Extra and Premium users on November 15. All other titles in the update launch on PS Plus on November 21.

The other games which launch on the Extra tier include a diverse mix of titles, including survival horror title Dead Island: Riptide, ARPG Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and 2v2 battler Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On. Other games on the list include trippy first-person puzzler Superliminal, ARPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, strategy game Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi, fighting game River City Melee Mach!! and mystery visual novel Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz.

November’s Extra+ Premium update doesn’t have quite as many recognizable games as previous months — July had 2022’s Game of the Year It Takes Two, for example. However, the addition of a new day one launch is significant. The last game that launched on PS Plus was Sea of Stars, and that game also launched on competitor Xbox Game Pass, which Teardown does not.

The Premium tier is getting several classic PS1-era games, including RPG Grandia, racing title Jet Moto and side-scroller Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (technically a remaster of PS1’s Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and PS2’s Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil. It’s also getting PS2-era rhythm title PaRappa the Rapper 2 and the PSP adaptation of the Disney film Up.