Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

PlayStation Plus’s free June games roll out for all subscribers today. The newest lineup of titles include, as is tradition, a multiplayer title and two single-player titles. This month they are NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2 and Trek to Yomi. They’ll be available for users through the end of the month.

The multiplayer title is, as mentioned, NBA 2K23. It’s already one of Take-Two’s better-selling titles and has even had a successful launch on mobile — it was the only Apple Arcade title that was shown working on the company’s new Vision Pro headset during its reveal. It also features the MyTeam mode, and PS Plus users who download the game apparently get exclusive monthly packs for that mode.

The second game is Jurassic World Evolution 2, the sequel sim game that challenges gamers to try their hand at building a better, safer version of Jurassic World than existed in the film universe (not that that’s a high bar to clear). Sim and time management games are not common for PS Plus, and Sony is quick to tout the addition of film actors such as Jeff Goldblum among the in-game voices.

The third game of the month is Trek to Yomi, Flying Wild Hog’s atmospheric tribute to the films of Kurosawa. I ranked Yomi fairly low on my list of games of 2022, saying it lacks the substance to be more than a tribute. But as a free game, its shorter length and singular mechanics are easier to stomach. This marks the first time it’s available for PlayStation users on a subscription service, as it was available on Game Pass at launch.