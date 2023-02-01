Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

PlayStation today announced which games it’s offering for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers. The list of games, which are available to all tiers of subscribers, includes Mafia and Evil Dead among others, all of which will become available starting February 7. The company also revealed it’s sunsetting the PS Plus Collection, its offering of best-selling PS4-era titles for subscribers.

February’s PS Plus games include the aforementioned Mafia — more specifically, the recently released remake of the original title, called Mafia: Definitive Edition. The other offerings are Evil Dead, the 4v1 multiplayer game, and skateboarding platformer OlliOlli World. In addition to its tradition three-game offering, PS Plus’s February collection also includes Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion. Note that players must already own Destiny 2 in order to play it.

In addition to the games, PlayStation also announced it will discontinue the PS Plus Collection in May. The PS Plus Collection is a group of hit PS4 titles that, to use Sony’s words, “defined the generation.” The original collection featured 20 games (Persona 5 was already removed from the collection last year), including first-party titles God of War, Bloodborne, Days Gone, Until Dawn, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Detroit: Become Human and The Last of Us Remastered. The third-party games included Batman: Arkham Knight, Mortal Kombat X, Resident Evil 7, Fallout 4 and Monster Hunter World.

PS Plus users have until May 9 to claim the games in the Collection, if they haven’t already. Once they claim them, Sony says users will be able to “access those titles even after this date for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member.” It’s possible those games will later join other PS4-era titles in the library exclusive to Extra and Premium-tier PS Plus subscribers.