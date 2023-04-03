Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

PlayStation announced today that it is rolling out new tags for the digital store on PS5 consoles. The new tags, which roll out this week, will offer details to users about accessibility options in games. These include details on whether the game will have visual and audio accessibility features, as well as control and gameplay settings.

According to Sony, the new tags are “the latest step in our journey to make gaming more accessible,” and are designed to help users make their purchasing decisions. Gamers can see the tags in each title’s store hub, and can also compare features across different versions of the game (if it’s offered in both PS5 and PS4 versions).

The Store will offer more than 50 accessibility tags, separated into six general categories: Visual, audio, control, gameplay, online communication and subtitles and captions. Visual features include color alternatives and directional audio indicators. Audio features include volume controls and screen reader options. Control features are remapping and sensitivity options. Gameplay includes difficulty settings and skippable puzzles. Online communication includes text and voice chat transcription. Subtitles and captions include size and color features.

Sony plans to roll out these tags in the coming weeks. At launch, the tags are available on some of Sony’s exclusive titles, including Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding, God of War and Ragnarok, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and both Spider-Man games. The company also noted that its plans to expand accessibility include the upcoming Project Leonardo, its customizable controller designed with accessibility in mind.