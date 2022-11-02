Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Sony announced today that its new VR headset, the PlayStation VR2, officially launches on February 22, 2023. The headset will retail for $549 and pre-orders open on November 15. Sony is also offering a bundle, which includes the headset, two controllers and a stereo headset.

The new PlayStation VR headset has several additional features compared to its predecessor, including eye-tracking, headset feedback and 3D audio. The new controllers also have haptic feedback similar to that in the DualSense controller. It’s also designed to be lighter than the previous headset.

PlayStation first revealed the new headset in early 2021 and followed with details on the new, rounded controllers and the new headset’s PS5-friendly design.

Sony also announced several of the headsets upcoming titles today, predicting that the headset will have at least 20 games at launch. As the PS VR2 is incompatible with original PSVR titles, these games will have to sell the new device. These include:

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR from Supermassive

Crossfire: Sierra Squad from Smilegate

The Light Brigade from Funktronic Labs

Cities VR – Enhanced Edition from Fast Travel Games

Cosmonious High from Owlchemy Labs

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue from tinyBuild Games

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection from Coatsink

Pistol Whip VR from Cloudhead Games

Zenith: The Last City from Ramen VR

After The Fall from Vertigo Games

Tentacular from Firepunchd Games UG

The headset comes in two bundles: One standalone, and one with the new PS VR2 game Horizon: Call of the Mountain installed. Players can also purchase a charging station for their controllers separately. Price-wise, it’s more expensive than the Meta Quest 2, which retails at its increased price of $399.