Sony has released its latest trickle of information about the PS VR2 headset. It confirmed on Instagram that the headset and controller combo will launch in “early 2023.”

Sony revealed a first look at the headset and controllers in February, describing it as “a giant leap forward” for VR gaming. The company hasn’t announced a price for the PSVR2, or a more specific launch window.

PlayStation has confirmed it has several games in production specifically for the PS VR2, including Horizon: Call of the Mountain.