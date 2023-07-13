Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

PlayStation has named a launch date for its Access customizable controller kit: It’s launching on December 6, and pre-orders open on July 21. PlayStation’s suggested retail price for the controller is $89.99, and in addition to the controller base, it comes with 19 button caps, three caps for the stick half of the controller, 23 button cap tags to mark inputs on each button and four expansion ports to add any other accessories one might need.

The controller (formerly called “Project Leonardo”) is PlayStation’s accessibility solution, designed to let users who aren’t comfortable with the traditional form factor of the DualSense. According to Isabelle Tomatis, Sony’s VP of brand peripherals and hardware, the controller can be customized with up to 30 profiles (three of which can be saved at any given time), and it can also be paired up with a DualSense controller for more refined control.

The Access is PlayStation’s answer to the Xbox Adaptive Controller and the Switch’s licensed Hori Flex Assistive Controller. Accessibility controllers can be quite expensive — the Flex Controller goes for $250 from AbleGamers, for example — and the Access’s $90 price point is on the more affordable side. The company has made other moves to more accessibility, rolling out accessibility-related tags for the PlayStation Store earlier this year.

Tomatis said in the announcement blog post: “Thank you to the wonderful organizations, accessibility experts and PlayStation Studios teams who’ve been on this journey with us. We’re especially grateful to all the players who continually share their passion for the games and products we make. We truly believe gaming should be accessible to everyone, and the Access controller is our latest step toward living up to that promise.”