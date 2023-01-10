Playstream has raised $2 million for its AI engine that generates the best gaming content from livestreams in seconds. Playstream’s Spikes.gg AI Engine takes hours of content and produces bite-sized content.

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Playstream has been working on advanced and innovative AI-based solutions for the past two years to help content creators grow by discovering new ways to monetize and gain audiences.

Playstream said more than 14,000 creators have used its system. Playstream uses a combination of natural language processing, sentiment analysis, image processing tools, and sound to get more exposure for creators on social media.

The team is made up of veterans of Playtika as well as streaming and video companies and WSC Sports. Playstream’s mission is to enable content creators in monetizing their audience using innovative AI-based tools.

Spikes.gg AI Engine converts hours of live broadcasts and produces summaries, regardless of the content, Live platform, or social network in which it aired, in a matter of seconds. It can be a sports event, gaming, live music broadcast, podcast, etc.

One of the most time-consuming and laborious tasks any content creator (and social media managers) has to deal with is extracting the key moments from lengthy livestream videos. Finding those moments to share on social media or to edit into a whole new video is not an easy task and the majority of creators spend more than five hours a week doing so.

The full version is coming in weeks. The product is a unique multidisciplinary AI solution, personalized and adaptable to the creator and their communities. Playstream’s solution scans every stream for hype moments while analyzing every gameplay, video and audience behavior. The system then renders peak moments or “spikes,” calculates the relevant ranking and categorizes the type of each Spike.

What is a “spike”? It could be a fantastic city you created on Minecraft or a massive kill on Fortnite, or maybe it’s just the creator’s cat jumping on their keyboard to join the stream. A funny or a WTF moment. When the content creator fails or has a relaxed interaction with their chat, there’s really no limit to what a Spike in the stream can be.

Content creators can now quickly identify what kind of content speaks to their community and share it with them instantly, Playstream said. Improving the experience with every stream due to personalization features, the platform is constantly learning their preferences.

“One of the exciting things we recognized in the research was that the peak moments aren’t always the three-pointer shots in the last second of the (basketball) game,” said Playstream CEO Gal Yoffi in a statement. “Playstream’s technology knows how to identify the unique moments that will move individual audiences by creators. All that is left is to extract it within seconds and share it with just one click. We are thrilled to start sharing these exciting insights with our partners, the creators.”

Over the course of two years, Playstream developed an AI-based solution that scans every stream for hype moments while analyzing. Creators can now get an actual shot at knowing what is viral.

Eitan Reisel, managing partner of Vgames, said in a statement, “I’m really excited to see how Playstream is leveraging their AI capabilities to address real business challenges for creators. With generative ai being the new cool kid on the block, Playstream have a strong tech advantage already using their models on thousands of streams and demonstrating real time capabilities, I as an investor haven’t seen yet. I’m confident we will see very big things driven by this team.”

Playstream has raised money from Vgames.

“Gal and her team at Playstream have built a very impressive engine,” said Niko Bonatsos, managing director at General Catalyst, in a statement. “With their AI tech they can auto-magically create highlights for any live content within seconds. It made us dream a bunch as we could see many different applications. The Playstream folks have been pioneers in AI for a few years and their timing feels impeccable now.”

Playstream was founded in October 2020 by Yoffi and Ron Korenianski, CPO. The company has 14 people. The Spikes.gg service is free at the moment.