We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Playtika’s Wooga game studio unveiled the hidden object game Ghost Detective as an exclusive on Netflix Games.

The narrative-driven hidden object game takes players on a journey through the mystic and enigmatic streets of New Orleans, where they assume the role of a ghostly veteran detective determined to unravel the mystery surrounding her own murder. The immersive experience of Ghost Detective is included as part of the Netflix membership.

The collaboration between Wooga and Netflix represents a significant milestone, showcasing their shared commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences to global audiences.

Nai Chang, managing director of Wooga, said in a statement, “Like Netflix, Wooga stands as a beacon for captivating storytelling. The launch of ‘Ghost Detective’ on Netflix Games is a remarkable step forward, promising players a spine-tingling adventure that aligns perfectly with the service’s dedication to immersive content.”

Ofer Kinberg, chief revenue officer of Playtika, said in a statement, “Launching ‘Ghost Detective’ on Netflix Games redefines the boundaries of storytelling, seamlessly blending Wooga’s narrative craftsmanship with Netflix’s tremendous reach. This endeavor underscores Playtika’s commitment to providing immersive, thought-provoking experiences that captivate, challenge, and inspire audiences worldwide as we continue our mission of delivering infinite ways to play.”

In Ghost Detective, players assume the role of a detective who has met an untimely end. The mission is clear: to find hidden objects, solve puzzles, and ultimately catch their own murderer. Through the use of Detective Tessa Robinson’s detective skills and newfound ghostly powers, players will interact with a diverse cast of entertaining suspects and characters, both living and deceased, as they navigate the haunted streets of New Orleans.

The story progresses as players collect crucial clues, solve a variety of puzzles, and search for items in rich hidden object scenes throughout the city.

Founded in 2010, Playtika is a mobile gaming leader and boasts a portfolio of multiple game titles. Berlin-based Wooga has more than 300 employees.