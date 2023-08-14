We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

The Pokémon Company International announced a $200,000 donation to GlobalGiving’s Hawaii Wildfire Relief Fund.

This donation will support wildfire relief and recovery efforts in communities affected by the fires on Maui and the Big Island. To date, the fires have caused more than 90 deaths and many more injuries. Hundreds are still missing and many towns, including historic Lahaina, have been reduced to ash. These funds will initially help first responders meet survivors’ immediate needs and will eventually support longer term recovery efforts.

While many of Pokémon’s passionate community members appreciated the support, others criticized the timing of the company’s donation. Over the weekend, The Pokémon Company International held its 2023 World Championships in Yokohama, Japan. At the end of the event, the company announced that the 2024 World Championships would take place in Honolulu.

Hawaii’s location between the continental U.S. and Japan has made it a favorite destination for TPCI. The company previously held Worlds in Kona, Hawaii, in 2007, 2010 and 2012. This is the first time since 2019 that Worlds will return to the U.S..