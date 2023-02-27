Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

The Pokémon Company and Netflix are teaming up for an original series based on the world of Pokémon. The series is set at the Pokémon resort and follows its concierge, Haru, and the Pokémon guests.

Unlike the existing anime, Pokémon Concierge will feature stop motion animation. This will give the series a unique feel compared to other Pokémon adaptations. Studio Dwarf is animating the series.

The adaptation aligns with Netflix’s strategies of adapting beloved IP and creating localized content with global appeal. Netflix currently hosts the first season of the Pokémon anime plus seasons 23 through 25.

“At Netflix, we’re passionate about developing local programming that entertains audiences around the world,” said Minyoung Kim, Netflix’s VP of content for APAC. “We’re dedicated to adapting fan-favorite stories and manga into extraordinary shows. With this title, we’re excited to marry an entirely new story line that expands the Pokémon universe.”

Pokémon was ahead of the curve in adapting the franchise for different mediums. The anime, which released alongside the original Red and Blue, helped fuel the IP’s popularity. With so many other titles making their first jump from game to television or film, Pokémon has the luxury of being able to experiment — especially now that iconic series protagonist Ash Ketchum is retiring.

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for Pokémon Concierge. The Pokémon Company and Netflix have not set a release date.