The Pokémon Company revealed details for Scarlet and Violet DLC during today’s Pokémon Presents show.

The DLC is called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The first part, The Teal Mask, is coming this fall. The second part, The Indigo Disk, is coming at some point this year during the winter.

The DLC will send players to new areas and introduce new Pokémon to Scarlet and Violet. It’s a similar model to the one that the last generation of Pokémon games, Sword and Shield, used.

Scarlet and Violet came out for Switch in November 2022 and have already become huge sales hits. The titles are getting Pokémon Go connectivity today, while support with Pokémon Home is coming later this year.

The Pokémon Company also re-revealed the Pokémon Sleep app for phones, which is releasing this summer.