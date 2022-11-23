Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Nintendo revealed today that the latest Pokémon games, Scarlet and Violet, collectively sold over 10 million units in their first three days on the market. It’s the highest sale level for any game on any Nintendo platform, says the publisher. The title may have received some criticism for its presentation, but gamers are buying it in droves.

According to Nintendo, this number includes both physical and digital versions. Usually reports of Nintendo’s product sales don’t include digital sales. Just for comparison, PlayStation today announced that God of War Ragnarök, its latest first-party game, sold 5.1 million copies in its first week. It’s the fastest-selling PlayStation first-party title ever, and its numbers are just above half those of the new Pokémon title.

Scarlet and Violet received criticism from gamers thanks to its lackluster graphics and well-documented bugs. Some have even attempted to get refunds on the game, with some apparent success. However, that is unlikely to have a major impact on sales numbers this big.

The new Pokémon’s sales are impressive, but not particularly surprising. The series historically sells well: Pokémon Legends: Arceus topped sales charts last January, despite launching on the 28th of the month. Nintendo also announced the franchise had sold more than 30 million copies in the 12 months that ended in March 2022, factoring in both Arceus and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl.