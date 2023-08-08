We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Announced during today’s Pokémon Presents, Pokémon Stadium 2 and Pokémon Trading Card Game are both hitting Switch NSO today.

Pokémon Stadium 2 first came out for Nintendo 64 and lets players pit Pokémon from the series’ first two generations against each other. Pokémon TCG is a digital version of the popular card game, originally released for the Game Boy Color.

We know both of these retro titles were coming to the NSO service eventually, but it’s nice to see that they’re finally here.