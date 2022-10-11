Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Hey, friends. Remember Cuphead? GamesBeat sure does. Studio MDHR, publisher Iam8bit and distributor Skybound Games have an incredible new trailer detailing both editions of the notoriously difficult platformer. Both are coming to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

The exclusive Collector’s Edition is available for pre-orders on Iam8bit’s website. The physical retail version is launching on December 6, while the Collector’s Edition is coming out sometime after that.

“A physical edition of Cuphead is something we’ve been excited about for a very long time,” said Studio MDHR’s Maja Moldenhauer, in a statement to GamesBeat. “A big part of the nostalgia that fuelled the design of Cuphead centers around the wonderful, tactile experience of getting that game you love off the shelf, opening the case, and diving into a new challenge or grand adventure. There’s nothing quite like it, and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the teams at iam8bit and Skybound for helping us bring Cuphead into players’ hands with the same meticulous care and craftsmanship that underpins how we made the game itself. In a year full of so much excitement here at Studio MDHR, I truly can’t think of a better way to round things out than with this release.”

The retail version of Cuphead includes The Delicious Last Course DLC expansion to the base game. It’s also coming with six collectible Cuphead funnies cards, a Cuphead Club membership card and some incredible interior art.

It gets wild with the Collector’s Edition, though. All the stuff in the retail version is included, but the extras are so worth it. It’s coming with a vintage handcrafted Cuphead marionette puppet, a mechanical hand-cranked music box, a unique o-sleeve, and a map showcasing the Inkwell Isles.

The box itself shows off the Asbestos safety curtain from the game and can be transformed to display the marionette.

And that’s not all

Cuphead fanatics can also pre-order a new double 2xLP vinyl featuring Kristofer Maddigan’s old timey tunes from The Delicious Last Course. The vinyl includes a special foldout poster with art by Shawn Dickinson. It’s also got three recipe cards containing family recipes from members of Studio MDHR.

The original Cuphead vinyl is getting a reprint too.

I’m just spitballing here, but that marionette looks perfect for recreating iconic Cuphead moments. That Collector’s Edition box is probably pillar-like when closed up. I think we all see the potential to bring an old joke back to life, here.