Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Amazon today announced which games are coming to Luna’s Prime Gaming Channel and what free games are for Prime subscribers. The big additions include Assassin’s Creed Origins, Shadow of Mordor and Earthworm Jim.

As always, Prime Gaming’s benefits are twofold. The first content addition is the free games coming to Prime subscribers. This month, these games are Assassin’s Creed Origins, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, The Dig, We. The Revolution, Defend the Rook, Football Manager 2022, Castle on the Coast and Word of the Law: Death Mask. It’s a fairly diverse offering, from open world action-adventure titles to sim to hidden object titles.

In addition to Origins, Ubisoft is also partnering with Prime Gaming to offer new content for games. These include bundles for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Siege and Skull & Bones. According to Amazon, Prime Gaming users have 27 million claims for free Ubisoft content in the past year.

The second content addition comes to Amazon Luna’s Prime Gaming channel. In September, the channel gains ot Wheels Unleashed, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, Riptide GP: Renegade, Earthworm Jim, Yooka-Laylee & the Impossible Lair and Everspace. All titles, both on Luna and Prime Gaming, are available starting September 1.