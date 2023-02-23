Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Amazon revealed today which games are coming to Prime Gaming subscribers in March. As with its other additions of 2023, March’s Prime Gaming slate is scheduled to release throughout the month, rather than in one batch as it has previously. The biggest titles in March include the original Baldur’s Gate, several puzzle games and physics adventure I Am Fish.

In addition to the aforementioned titles, Prime Gaming subscribers get first-person mystery game Adios, card game Book of Demons, and puzzle games Faraway 3: Arctic Escape, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind and City Legends: Trapping in Mirror. Given that Baldur’s Gate III launches later this year, Prime Gaming subscribers may appreciate the access to the original title.

In addition to the Prime Gaming titles, Amazon also added several games to its Luna cloud gaming service. On the Luna+ channel, it added Citizen Sleeper, an intricate sci-fi RPG; and Guacamelee! 2, a colorful Metroidvania-style game. The previous Guacamelee! title was part of the January Luna+ additions. Luna also gets new titles on its Prime Gaming channel, including action-platformer Mega Man 11, sailing sim Sail Forth, horror title Close to the Sun and co-op party game Get Packed: Couch Chaos.

Prime Gaming continues to offer in-game perks for subscribers. The games included are Genshin Impact, League of Legends, Red Dead Online and Rainbow Six Siege. According to Amazon, Prime Gaming saw a 25% increase in claimed content (both games and in-game items) in 2022.