Amazon has announced which games are coming to Prime Gaming subscribers in November, and the slate of games includes the classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, as well as games such as Rage 2 and The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk. All games come out in a staggered release schedule across the month, while the additions to Amazon Luna release at the beginning of November.
Bioware-developer RPG KOTOR is the latest Star Wars game coming to Prime Gaming subscribers, and a precursor to modern RPGs such as Baldur’s Gate 3. It releases on November 16 alongside Miyazaki-inspired puzzle game Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery. The first game launching this month is post-apocalyptic first-person shooter Rage 2 (Novr 2), followed up with the classic Centipede: Recharged (Nov 9) and puzzler Evan’s Remains (Nov 10).
The last batch of games for the month include tactical RPG The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Nov 22), twin stick shooter remake Black Widow: Recharged (Nov 23), adventure game Orten Was the Case (Nov 30) and vertical shooter remake Caverns of Mars: Recharged (Nov 30).
As always, Amazon offers a selection of free games on cloud gaming service Luna — both on the Prime Gaming channel and on Luna+. This month, the Luna Prime games include Fortnite, racing games Trackmania and RIDE 4, co-op title Get Packed: Couch Chaos, adventure game ENCODYA, and puzzlers QUBE 10th Anniversary and Tiny Lands. Luna+ games include first-person shooter Amid Evil, adventure game Once Upon a Jester and action-adventure The Last Hero of Nostalgaia. It’s also relaunching several games this month, including RIDE 4 and Overcooked.
