Amazon has revealed which games are coming to its Prime Gaming service as well as its Luna streaming platform in February. While the number of titles is smaller than usual, the games on offer include The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and Yakuza Kiwami. Several of the titles are also from Black developers, which Prime Gaming offers to celebrate Black History Month. Unlike in previous months, the games will not all release at once, but will be staggered throughout the month.

Prime Gaming’s games include the aforementioned Morrowind in its GOTY Edition, as well as multiplayer brawler Divine Knockout, puzzle game One Hand Clapping, space sim Space Crew and action roguelike Tunche. The games it’s offering from Black creators include Waking Oni’s Onsen Master, 2D runner Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield, Ritual Games’ BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad and Strange Scaffold’s Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator.

As for Amazon Luna, the new games on its Prime Gaming channel are action game Yakuza Kiwami, racing game WRC Generations, brewing sim Potion Permit and skating title Skatebird. Amazon also recently announced it has merged Luna’s Family and Retro channels with the Luna+ channel, which also became more expensive. The two games it’s adding to Luna+ in February are the side-scrolling platformer Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider and exploration game Sail Forth.

Amazon recently revealed how much Prime Gaming users were getting for their subscription, namely that the service’s 2022 offerings were worth around $2,300. While the more well-known games were the most-claimed, it also notes that users claimed games 25% more than they did in 2021.