Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Amazon has announced which games are coming to Prime Gaming users, as well as Amazon Luna, for free in July. In addition to its usual offering of games, it’s also offering a select number of free games and in-game content to celebrate Prime Day through July 11. Prime users can also play several other titles on Amazon Luna in July.

For Prime Day, users can claim first-person shooter Prey, classic RPG Baldur’s Gate II (both of which are available now), platform fighter Shovel Knight: Showdown (available on July 6) and action-adventure space title Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (available on July 10). As well, it’s also offering in-game content for Diablo IV, Pokémon GO, Warzone 2 and Overwatch 2.

Read GamesBeat’s special issue, Gaming communities: Making connections and fighting toxicity.

The “normal” games coming to Prime Gaming in July are time management game Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, adventure game Nairi: Tower of Shirin, crafting exploration title Wytchwood and point-and-click game Lunar Axe. All four launch at various days throughout the month. As usual, Prime Gaming offers users several pieces of in-game bonus content for games including New World and World of Warcraft.

As for Amazon Luna, Prime users have access to four games through the cloud gaming service at no additional cost. These are racing game Hot Wheels: Unleashed, run-and-gun title Metal Slug, post-apocalyptic city-builder Endzone: A World Apart and platformer Mail Mole. Luna also roguelite action platformer Orbital Bullet for Luna+ subscribers in July.