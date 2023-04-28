Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Amazon announced which games are coming to Prime Gaming and Amazon Luna in May. Among the other games coming to the services throughout the month, subscribers get Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D, Planescape: Torment and Samurai Shodown IV. Both services begin offering these games next week.

On the Prime Gaming side, the service is paying homage to Star Wars day by offering Rogue Squadron 3D on May the 4th. Also launching that day are soccer game Super Sidekicks and fighting game Samurai Shodown IV. The rest of the service’s releases are set to Tuesdays throughout May. On May 11, users get RPG Planescape: Torment, adventure game Lake, beat-em-up Robo Army and co-op shooter Last Resort.

On May 18, they get sim game Kardboard Kings, narrative puzzle title The Almost Gone, wrestling game Count Bout and arcade-like Alpha Mission 2. The final batch of games comes on May 25, and includes mystery title Lila’s Sky Ark, adventure game Agatha Knife and fighting games King of the Monsters 2 and Kizuna Encounter.

Amazon Luna’s content for subscribers is a smaller pool of games, as usual, but Prime Gaming members get a few decent games. These include LEGO DC Super-Villains, Resident Evil 2, Overcooked! and Time on Frog Island. Luna+ members get several Retro Classix titles, including Retro Classix: Breakthru, Retro Classix: Express Raider, Retro Classix: Super Real Darwin and Retro Classix: Wizard Fire. In addition, they get survival horror game Tormented Souls.