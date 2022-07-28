Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Amazon revealed which games it’s offering for free to Prime subscribers in August, both through Prime Gaming and through its Luna channel. Prime Gaming subs get several titles, including Starcraft: Remastered. The Prime Gaming Luna channel, which is free for subscribers, gets gameslike Control and Myst. All launch on the service on August 1.

Prime Gaming’s free games lineup includes Starcraft: Remastered, point-and-click adventure game Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders, platformers Recompile and ScourgeBringer, puzzle game Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises, and recent Xbox Gold offering Beasts of Maravilla Island. It’s a solid lineup, with a game for just about every taste.

On the Prime Gaming Luna channel, subscribers get free access to cloud-based titleslike Control, Myst, Garfield Kart, and Steel Assault. Garfield Kart and Steel Assault aside, if you’ve made it this far and have played neither Control nor Myst, then this is your chance to fix that.

In addition to the above, Prime Gaming will also offer content for games like Fall Guys, Roblox, and Pokémon Go. Amazon revealed during Prime Day that its gaming offerings have seen great success: It’s offered over 675 pieces of free in-game content, which people have claimed 420 million times.