Prime Gaming is leveling up its offerings for subscribers in April, with a total of 15 games coming out throughout the month. The major titles in the list include Wolfenstein: The New Order, Looking for Aliens and Art of Fighting 3. But this is just a fraction of the titles that will be available to subscribers beginning this month. As always, Amazon Luna also launching its own titles in April.

The 15 games coming to Prime Gaming users throughout the month, starting on April 6. In addition to the aforementioned titles, Prime subscribers get the following titles in April:

Wolfenstein: The New Order (April 6)

Ninja Commando (April 6)

Art of Fighting 3 (April 6)

The Beast Inside (April 13)

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition (April 13)

Crossed Swords (April 13)

Ghost Pilots (April 13)

Beholder 2 (April 20)

Terraformers (April 20)

Metal Slug 4 (April 20)

Ninja Masters (April 20)

Looking for Aliens (April 27)

Grime (April 27)

Sengoku (April 27)

Magician Lord (April 27)

Prime Gaming also offering in-game rewards for users throughout the month, including those in League of Legends, Valorant and Teamfight Tactics. Riot Games and Prime Gaming renewed its partnership for these rewards a couple of weeks ago.

Luna is also adding a few games for users in April, with the Prime offering including Yakuza Kiwami 2, Horizon Chase Turbo, The Adventure Pals and The Jackbox Games Party Pack 3. It’s also adding other games to its Luna+ service, including Batman: Arkham Knight, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Batora: Lost Haven, Endzone: A World Apart and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.

Amazon has expanded its Prime Gaming offering in the last few months, not only offering more free games but spreading them out across the month. This is likely to give users more time to claim and play the games in question, following the example of Xbox Game Pass.