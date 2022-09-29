Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Amazon announced which games are coming to Prime Gaming subscribers in October, and also revealed the free content it’s offering for partnered games. This month, that includes Madden 23 and League of Legends.

As always, the free games are divided between Prime Gaming and Luna’s Prime Gaming channel (I’m just as confused as you are). Prime Gaming’s October offering includes Fallout 76, Total War: Warhammer II, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Glass Masquerade: Origins, LOOM, Hero’s Hour and Horace. Those roll out on October 3.

The Luna free Prime games include SkateBird, Earthworm Jim 2, Star Wars Pinball, Monster Truck Championship, Metro Exodus and Blair Witch. These roll out on October 1. As before, you have to be a Luna user in order to claim those games.

In other October news, Prime Gaming announced its partnering with EA Sports to offer packs for Madden 23 players. It’s also offering an exclusive Twitch emote for the League of Legends World Championships. It’s also offering its usual slate of content for games like Fall Guys, Roblox and Grand Theft Auto.