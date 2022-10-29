Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Amazon revealed the free games it’s offering to its Prime Gaming subscribers in November. These include Fallout: New Vegas, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and WRC 9. It’s also launching several free games to its Prime Gaming channel on Luna. All of the games launch on November 1.

The main Prime Gaming slate includes the ultimate edition of Fallout: New Vegas, likely the biggest game in terms of both popularity and size, as well as classic LucasArts adventure game Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. The other titles include many puzzle games, including Facility 47, Etherborn and Whispering Willows. Rounding it out is racing game WRC 9 and story game Last Day of June.

Luna subscribers don’t get quite so much, but the games on the Prime Gaming channel are still decent. The November offering includes Tetris Effect: Connected, Freshly Frosted, Baseball Stars 2, Thymesia and Youtubers Life.

In addition to the free games, Amazon is also making its own game to celebrate Halloween. Called Tales of Howl Town, it’s a puzzle game that will only be available for a limited time on the Prime Gaming site — October 27-31, to be exact. According to Amazon, you play as Amazon driver Zara Briggs and, “You must identify and banish four werewolves disguised as town villagers. But be warned: banishing the wrong villagers may have disastrous consequences!”