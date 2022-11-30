Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Amazon has announced the final round of free games coming to Prime Gaming subscribers in 2022. The December 2022 offering includes the classic Quake, as well newer games like Josef Fares’s Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. In total, Prime Gaming subs get eight free games via the main service this coming month and five via the Luna channel.

The primary Prime Gaming group of titles includes the aforementioned Quake and the story puzzler Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. The other games include deck-building titles The Amazing American Circus and Banners of Ruin, action games Spinch and Desert Child, puzzle escape title Doors: Paradox and casual time-management game Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow.

Over on Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service, the Prime Gaming channel (which is free for subscribers) will add five new games: Windjammers 2, The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero, Dusk, Joggernauts and The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf. As usual, the offerings span multiple genres, from family-friendly (The Smurfs) to RPG (Trails from Zero) and multiplayer (Joggernauts).

Luna subscribers may soon be losing more games than they’re gaining, however. CloudDosage spotted that several of Luna’s games across multiple channels will soon be leaving Luna. In total, they report that 45 games will leave the platform by the end of December, including some of its biggest triple-A titles. It’s not clear if any games will be replacing them in the catalog. But it’s certainly a larger number than Xbox Game Pass loses in an average month.