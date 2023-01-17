Amazon revealed how Prime Gaming performed in 2022, including stats on its free games and user response. According to Amazon, the number of subscribers who claimed free games increased by 25%, and the value of the games on offer increased as well.

In total, Amazon’s Free Games with Prime program offered over $2,300 in titles in 2022, based on each game’s MSRP at the time it was offered. According to Dustin Blackwell, Prime Gaming’s head of PR, this is a 34% increase on the value of 2021’s free games. It doesn’t say whether this number includes just the games or the value of the in-game content also offered to Prime Gaming subscribers.

Amazon also revealed which games subscribers claimed the most in 2022. In alphabetical order, they are Assassin’s Creed Origins, Fallout 76, Fallout: New Vegas, Far Cry 4, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, StarCraft Remastered, Total War: Warhammer, WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship and World War Z: Aftermath. While Amazon offers a range of games to Prime Gaming subscribers, this list shows that they seem to favor triple-A games over smaller indie titles.

Last year, Amazon revealed how much Prime Gaming has grown since it relaunched in 2020 (it was called Twitch Prime before that). According to that report, the number of Amazon Prime subscribers who partook of Prime Gaming rewards increased by 120% over a two-year period. Users claimed over 80 million free games in 2021. Amazon also launched a new Prime Gaming feature that made it easy for users to see their claimed games, content and codes, which may increase how much they can use their content.