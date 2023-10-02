GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Amazon is rolling out the first of its free games for Prime Gaming and Amazon Luna subscribers in October. Predictably, the list includes several spooky/horror-themed titles, with the headliner being Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire Tokyo. As usual, Prime Gaming titles roll out throughout the month, while the Amazon Luna titles rolled out on October 1.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is one of this week’s titles, the other being GRUNND. Both are horror titles, with Ghostwire Tokyo being an action-horror title set in the spirit-infested streets of Tokyo; and GRUNND being a surreal point-and-click adventure game. Both roll out on October 5. The next batch, on October 12, are The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters and Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp. The Coma 2 is a side-scroller horror game set in an abandoned school, while Monster Prom 2 is a fun, colorful dating sim.

The last batch of two rolls out on October 19: The Textorcist and Golden Light. In the former, players must use typing skills to navigate a spooky bullet hell title. In the latter, they must explore a surreal, procedurally generated world with outlandish elements. in a mix of comedy and horror. The final game for Prime subscribers before Halloween is Super Adventure Hand, a mostly non-scary platformer where you play as a free-roaming hand. It rolls out on October 26.

Luna offers a series of games on its Prime Gaming channel, and in October those include Devil May Cry 5, Trackmania, Bee Simulator, Dusk, Orbital Bullet and Fortnite. They aren’t really horror titles, but at least Devil May Cry 5 lets players slaughter demons by the hundreds. So far Amazon has not said which games will launch on Luna+ in October.