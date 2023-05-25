Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Amazon announced today which games are coming to Prime users in June, via both Prime Gaming and its Amazon Luna cloud gaming platform. The monthly offering includes 13 games on Prime Gaming throughout June, eight games as part of a separate late-May Prime release and six new games on Luna.

The first games join both services on June 1. On Prime Gaming, these games are arcade beat-em-ups Sengoku 2 and Mutation Nation, with Neo Geo sports title Soccer Brawl and racing game Over Top joining on June 8. On Amazon Luna, Prime users gain access to Batman: Arkham Knight, Citizen Sleeper, Monster Harvest and SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition on June 1. Amazon originally added the former two to the Luna+ subscription earlier this year. Luna+ subscribers get co-op multiplayer FPS Perish and adventure game Haven.

Prime Gaming seems to have made one of its selling points the offering of classic RPGs. In previous months, it added Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale and Baldur’s Gate. Neverwinter Nights, Bioware’s Dungeons and Dragons-based campaign, continues the tradition on June 22. The version offered on Prime Gaming is the Enhanced Edition, which includes all of the game’s expansion packs, premium modules and the Aurora toolset for users to make their own adventures.

The other games coming to Prime Gaming in June are FPS The Super Spy, side-scrolling beat-em-up Top Hunter, mining adventure Steamworld Dig 2 (all June 15), sim title Autonauts, roguelite platformer Revita both June 22), roguelike deck-builder Roguebook, adventure game Once Upon a Jester and match-3 title Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf (all June 29).

In addition to the above, Amazon announced this week it’s adding eight more games for Prime customers as a late May offering. These include adventure game Beasts of Maravilla Island, cat café sim Calico, platform fighter DKO: Divine Knockout, rhythm shooter Double Kick Heroes, action-RPG Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King, action-adventure game Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion and puzzle platformers Tiny Robots Recharged and Tandem: A Tale of Shadows. All launched for Prime users on May 23.