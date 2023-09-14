We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Nintendo revealed more information about the upcoming Princess Peach game at today’s Nintendo Direct. The previously teased title is called Princess Peach: Showtime! and it follows the titular Princess as she attempts to save a play (and several businesses) from the villainous Sour Bunch. The central mechanic is that Peach can equip outfits that give her new powers. The game launches on March 22, 2024.

Peach gets her outfits with the help of a sentient ribbon called Stella. The outfits shown in the trailer include Patissier Peach, Swordfighter Peach and Detective Peach, with more possibly coming in the final release. Peach will have to go through different locations, all stylized like theater sets, while battling the Sour Bunch.