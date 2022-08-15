Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.
Take-Two Interactive today announced that its publishing label, Private Division, has signed an agreement with Wētā Workshop. According to Private Division, Wētā’s game division is developing a new title set in Middle-earth.
Private Division plans to launch the game, which is in early development, during its fiscal year 2024. Wētā is the company behind the Lord of the Rings films’ visual effects. Unity purchased Wētā’s digital tools division last year for $1.6 billion.
Michael Worosz, head of Private Division, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to partner with Wētā Workshop to publish a game set in such an extraordinary and celebrated universe. The Lord of the Rings IP is home to so many remarkable stories, and no entity is better equipped than the team at Wētā Workshop to create a distinctive, new Middle-earth gaming experience.”
Wētā is not the only company with a Middle-earth game on the horizon. Daedalic’s Gollum title is on the way (if delayed). EA also announced a mobile Lord of the Rings title, which is currently in beta.
