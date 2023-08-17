We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Prytania Media announced today that it has added two new triple-A game development studios to its group of studios. The two studios are India-based Dawon Entertainment and Fang & Claw. The two studios join Prytania’s existing studios of Crop Circle and Possibility Space.

Prytania’s co-founders Jeff Strain and Annie Delisi Strain revealed both studios. Fang & Claw is working on “the next evolution of fantasy combat sports” and recently received a $3 million investment from Transcend Fund. The founding team includes former employees of Blizzard, WB Games Montreal, Undead Labs and Sucker Punch.

Dawon Entertainment is Prytania’s first emerging-markets studio, with Whitney Beltrán joining as studio director. According to Prytania, the developer is working on culturally focused games based on Indian folklore, art, music and tech.