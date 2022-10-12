Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Sony announced the slate of games coming in October to PlayStation Plus’s top-tier subscribers. Starting on October 18, it’s adding several new titles to both Extra and Premium tiers, including several PlayStation Classic titles. This is in addition to the games it added for Essential subscribers earlier this month.

Several of the titles coming to the Extra tier are Assassin’s Creed and Dragon Quest games. Following the addition of Assassin’s Creed Origins, October gets Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, Syndicate, Odyssey and Chronicles: China, India and Russia. As for Dragon Quest, the games Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Dragon Quest Builders 1 & 2, Dragon Quest Heroes II and Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below are all coming to PS Plus as well.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Inside, The Medium, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Hohokum make up the rest of the Extra offerings. It’s a decent grab bag, though it’s a bit disappointing that the only horror games coming in the spooky season are Inside and The Medium.

As usual, certain games, like the Classics, are available only to Premium-tier subscribers. This month, Premium’s offering includes three Yakuza titles: Yakuza 3, 4 and 5, all remastered. Sony announced in August that it planned to bring the entire series to PS Plus by the end of the year. The Classic titles are PS3-era titles Limbo, Ultra Street Fighter IV, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Everyday Shooter.