PlayStation Plus announced which titles are coming to the platform in April 2023. The month’s games include the second launch-day release to join the service this year: Meet Your Maker. The other two titles in the month’s batch are Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron. All three titles launch on the PS Plus service on April 4.

Meet Your Maker, from Behavior Interactive of Dead by Daylight fame, is a first-person shooter and tactics game, in which players build outposts filled with traps and guards, while other players attempt to raid said outposts. It’s the second game this year to launch on PS Plus at the same time as it does everywhere else, the first having been Tchia.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the latest game in the Sackboy/LittleBigPlanet series and the first to feature 3D platforming. Players must complete multiple platforming levels across a large map. Like Meet Your Maker, it offers local and online co-op play, with some levels being co-op only. Tails of Iron, the third game, is a single-player RPG-lite game with hand-drawn 2D graphics about a rat battling an evil frog clan.

This is also one of the first times all three games have versions for both PS5 and PS4 — usually there’s only one game in the batch that has such an option, while the others offer a PS4 version only. As PS Plus has settled into the rhythm of announcing new games for the Extra+Premium libraries later in the month, it’ll likely announced those in the second or third week of April.