PlayStation announced which games are coming to PS Plus’s Game Catalog, available to Extra and Premium-tier members in March. Most of the additions are not a surprise, with the publisher having announced them at its State of Play event last month. But even so, March promises to be a packed month, with several new or classic titles coming to the Catalog this month.

The biggest triple-A titles on the list are Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Life is Strange 2 and True Colors, Rainbow Six Extraction, Street Fighter V and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. This diverse array of games also includes Untitled Goose Game, Final Fantasy Type-0, Rage 2, Neo: The World Ends with You and Haven. The addition includes games of multiple genres and styles, from RPGs to fighting games.

PlayStation is also launching one of these games on the Game Catalog at the day of launch: Tchia, an open-world physics adventure game inspired by New Caledonian cultures. Offering a game to subscribers at launch day is more common for PlayStation’s competitor, Xbox Game Pass, than it is for PS Plus, but perhaps this is a sign of changes to come. In addition to Tchia, Sony also launches one of its very recent releases on the platform, Ghostwire: Tokyo, which will be less than a year old when it launches on PS Plus.

For Premium members, the Catalog gets a few new retro games (though not as many as have been added in previous months). These are racing game Ridge Racer Type 4, party game Ape Academy 2 and third-person shooter Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror. All of the titles launch on the PS Plus Game Catalog on March 21.