Sony revealed more details about one of PlayStation Plus’s upcoming features: Cloud streaming for PlayStation 5 users. With this feature, users can play certain games without having to download them. It’s available only to those using PlayStation Plus’s Premium tier. The cloud streaming option will also feature options for resolutions and audio.

A select library of PS5 titles will be available for cloud streaming when the feature launches, with plans for many more games in the future. The games include those from the PS Plus catalog, such as Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima and Spider-Man: Miles Morales; as well as other PS5 titles that other PS Plus Premium users are likely to own such as Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, Genshin Impact and Fortnite. Users can also stream select game trials, like those for Hogwarts Legacy and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

According to PlayStation’s blog, users who use the cloud streaming feature will be able to select from a number of high-quality resolutions, up to 4k and enhanced audio. The new feature rolls out regionally, with releases in Japan targeting October 17, Europe targeting October 23 and North America targeting October 30.

Not everyone will have access to the cloud streaming feature. It’s exclusive to the Premium tier of PlayStation Plus, the most expensive of the three tiers. All three tiers of the subscription service had a price increase recently, with the yearly cost for the Premium tier going from $120 to $160. The price increase goes into effect after the cloud streaming service rolls out, on November 6 at the latest.