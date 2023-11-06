GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

PlayStation has announced which games are coming to PS Plus in November, and the lineup for the month includes not only Mafia II and all of its story DLC, but two co-op titles for gamers to play with friends. All three games launch on the service today, on November 6. Sony is also rolling out new benefits for players interested in the films in its Sony Pictures Core library.

The version of Mafia II available in the PS Plus update is the Definitive Edition, a remastered version of the original title with all of the story expansions and extra content. This version was also released alongside the remake of the original Mafia game and a remaster of Mafia III.

The two other games in the update are both co-op titles: Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens Fireteam Elite. The Breakers is an asymmetrical action title in which 7 people try to survive against one of Dragon Ball’s superpowered villains — you can play as either an ordinary person (a Survivor) or the villain (or Raider). Aliens Fireteam Elite is a third-person, three-player action title following a team of Colonial Marines attempting to quell a Xenomorph invasion.

According to the company, PlayStation Plus now has a new feature related to the recently launched Sony Pictures Core. This service is a media library where PS5 and PS4 owners can purchase or rent classic Sony films, and PS Plus subscribers get a 15% discount.