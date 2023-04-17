Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

PlayStation announced the games which launch for its Extra and Premium-tier subscribers on PS Plus this week, which include several triple-A titles. There are several Doom titles in this update, including Doom Eternal, as well as two Wolfenstein titles. All of the games launch for PlayStation Plus subscribers on April 18.

This update is very Doom-heavy. Not only does it add the series most recent entry, Doom Eternal, for Extra subscribers, but Premium-tier subscribers also get Doom, Doom II, Doom 64 and Doom 3 via the Classics library. Dishonored: Definitive Edition also joins the library, though it is considerably newer than the other games on the list.

The games for Extra subscribers that aren’t Doom include first-person shooters Wolfenstein: The Old Blood and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, as well as the adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The other games on the list are multiplayer sports titles Riders Republic and Bassmaster Fishing; deckbuilder Slay the Spire; adventure games Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, Paradise Killer and Sackboy: A Big Adventure (which is also currently available for Essential-tier subscribers); and horror game The Evil Within.

PlayStation Plus’s progress continues to move alongside Xbox Game Pass, though in the opposite way it has previously. While the latter has been relatively light on titles the last few months, PlayStation has made an effort to beef up its subscription offering. Ironically, one of the games most recently added to Game Pass in April was former PlayStation exclusive Ghostwire Tokyo. It’s also worth noting that many of the games in this update — including Doom, Wolfenstein, The Evil Within and Dishonored — are owned by Microsoft, which purchased parent company Zenimax Media.