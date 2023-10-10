GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Sony has revealed that the new PS5 Slim will debut in time for the holidays this year. This new model will replace the original once supplies are sold out.

Consumers can pick up the new PS5 Slim in November at select U.S. retailers or direct.playstation.com where available. The global rollout will continue in the following months.

Two versions of the PS5 Slim will launch in November. One will have a Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and retail for $499.99. If consumers are comfortable only downloading their games, they can save with the $449.99 Digital edition.

Sony also announced two accessories for the upcoming console. There will eventually be an option to buy a separate Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for $79.99 for Digital edition buyers that regret their decision. While a horizontal stand will be included with the new PS5 model, players can buy a vertical stand that’s compatible with all PS5 models for $29.99.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sid Shuman, Senior Director, SIE Content Communications, said Sony created this new PS5 “to address the evolving needs of players.”

The new PS5 Slim lives up to the name. PlayStation reduced the volume of the new PS5 by over 30%. Similarly, the weight was cut by 18% and 24% compared to previous models.

PS5 Slim Hardware Specifications

External dimensions(excluding projecting parts) Approx. 358 × 96 × 216 mm(width × height × depth) Mass Approx. 3.2 kg CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2” 8 Cores / 16 Threads Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine Ray Tracing Acceleration Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory GDDR6 16GB 448GB/s Bandwidth SSD 1TB 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) PS5 Game Disc Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc BD/DVD drive Disc Drive portequipped with Disc Drive Video Out Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Audio “Tempest” 3D AudioTech Input/OutputFront of Console USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) USB Type-C® port (Hi-Speed USB) Input/OutputBack of Console USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2 Networking Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)Wi-fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

PS5 Slim Digital Edition Specifications

