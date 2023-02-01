Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Qualcomm and Samsung partnered to bring the fastest Snapdragon processor ever for the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone family.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy provides the processing power for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series being unveiled today. It gives it accelerated performance in connected computing, including desktop-level gaming features like real-time hardware-based ray tracing, the company said. It also enables professional-grade photography.

“Our strong strategic partnership with Samsung is a result of our mutual commitment to innovation and delivering the world’s best smartphone experiences to consumers,” said Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, in a statement. “We are thrilled to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy power the Galaxy S23 series globally.”

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series features Qualcomm Technologies’ connectivity solutions, including the Snapdragon X70 Modem-RF System, which Qualcomm said is the world’s fastest and smartest 5G modem-RF system. It also has Qualcomm FastConnect for high-speed and ultra-low latency Wi-Fi, and the latest Bluetooth audio enhancements.

“We value our long-standing strategic partnership with Qualcomm Technologies. They are at the forefront of technology innovation and differentiation, making them the partner of choice to deliver the latest cutting-edge mobile experiences for today and beyond,” said TM Roh, president and head of mobile experience business at Samsung Electronics, in a statement. “Our new flagship Galaxy S23 series, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, sets a new standard for premium mobile experiences and we can’t wait for consumers to get their hands on it.”

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 highlights

Qualcomm powers the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy features an accelerated Qualcomm Kryo CPU with up to 3.36GHz peak speeds—making it the fastest Snapdragon ever. It also features an upgraded Qualcomm Adreno graphics processing unit (GPU), which has been significantly improved in both performance and power efficiency, giving the Galaxy S23 series the ability to showcase beyond epic graphics.

Snapdragon gaming

The accelerated Qualcomm Adreno GPU enables real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing to deliver life-like light, reflections, and illuminations in mobile games. With support for the latest Vulkan APIs (version 1.3), the Galaxy S23 series enables improved graphics performance and helps developers accelerate the transition of desktop games to mobile.

Gamers on the Galaxy S23 series will be able to experience photorealistic human characters in their games due to support for the Unreal Engine 5 Metahumans Framework, Qualcomm said. The Galaxy S23 series also features a Snapdragon Game Post Processing Accelerator, which adds effects like bloom, depth of field, motion blur, and more – with improved performance.

The Galaxy S23 series also enables professional quality camera experiences with support from Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. The phone is the first to use Snapdragon’s Cognitive ISP to enable real-time Semantic Segmentation to enhance images. The Galaxy S23 series also features ultra low-light video capture, multiframe noise reduction, and 200MP2 photo capture.

For AI, the phone includes the most advanced Qualcomm AI Engine providing groundbreaking AI integrated across Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. Using an upgraded Qualcomm Hexagon Processor, the Galaxy S23 series enables micro tile inferencing to help accelerate complex AI models for increased AI performance.

The phone also has dual AI processors to support intuitive on-device AI experiences like echo cancelling and noise cancellation during calls.

And it has Snapdragon Connect technologies across 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Featuring the Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF System with the Qualcomm 5G AI Processor, the Galaxy S23 uses AI to enable better 5G coverage, power efficiency, speeds, and latency. These new devices also support 5G+5G/4G Dual-SIM Dual-Active3 , which harnesses the power and flexibility of two 5G SIMs at once.

Additionally, all Galaxy S23 series variants feature the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 and 7800 systems delivering multi-gigabit Wi-Fi speeds, ultra-low latency, and deeply immersive Bluetooth Audio experiences.

The Galaxy S23 series also features an in-display Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2. Unlike alternative authentication solutions, Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor uses acoustic-based technology that reflects the unique features of a user’s individual fingerprint.