Qualcomm partnered with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, to create a virtual reality experience titled VIP Garage Tour.
At the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, racing fans will experience Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff in VR, with Hamilton acting as your virtual tour guide through the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team garage.
This experience was built on Snapdragon Spaces by Trigger XR on the Lenovo VRX headset device and is the most complete, highest quality Spaces-powered experience Qualcomm has ever distributed, underscoring what Qualcomm is capable of when it comes to unlocking a new wave of immersive sports experiences, the company said.
Victoria Johnson, marketing operations director at Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, said in a statement, “Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR technology creates an unparalleled level of immersion for racing fans. Working closely since the beginning of our partnership, we have built a truly lifelike experience that takes the viewer right into the heart of our garage. Fans are seamlessly transported into an exclusive environment that has typically only been open to a few very fortunate individuals. They are taken up close and personal in the garage by their guide, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, meeting Toto Wolff, other team personnel, and of course the F1 cars themselves.”
