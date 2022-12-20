Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Radian Arc has raised a new round of funding to build cloud infrastructure such as cloud gaming for telecommunications and cable companies.

CPS Capital Group, Australia’s largest small-cap stockbroker and corporate advisory firm, led the round with participation from Advanced Micro Devices and seed fund TEC.

The investment will help expand the company’s cloud gaming and edge computing technologies globally, offering a solution to the economics and performance of metaverse and XR applications.

“We’re actually up to 40 partners now around the world, and we provide infrastructure service to them, where we’ll actually come in and design an edge solution for them and put GPUs inside their network,” said David Cook, CEO of Radian Arc, in an interview with GamesBeat. “We offer infrastructure as a service. We actually own the servers, and we put them in there. And then what we do is we bring to them a suite of applications that can run on top of those servers.”

Radian Arc is putting GPUs at the edge of the network.

Radian Arc is basically operating like Akamai, a content delivery network (CDN) that sets up broadband services around the world to make it easier to send video or gaming data to consumers. But in this case, Radian Arc puts AMD Radeon graphics processing units (GPUs) at the edge of the network to enable cloud services such as cloud gaming or cloud desktops. This helps the telcos and cable firms offer new services to their users over older networks.

Cook said the company tries to re-create the console experience on whatever device the consumer is using.

“This round of funding is a validation of Radian Arc’s progress activating cloud gaming solutions via 5G networks,” said Cook. “The investment from trusted industry leaders like AMD and TEC is proof that, with the right partners, we’re poised to lead in providing low latency, low cost, and high-performance cloud gaming to more network operators around the world.”

Radian Arc wants to bring cloud gaming to more providers.

Radian Arc will accelerate GPU edge datacenter solutions for network operators through a combination of AMD central processing units (CPUs), GPUs and software, enabling networks of efficient edge data centers that deliver both robust computing power and reliable connectivity.

The partnership with TEC Ventures adds new opportunities for connection with other leading cloud gaming applications, expanding Radian Arc’s telecommunications networks pipeline while driving the deployment of GPU edge infrastructure and retail bundles for cloud gaming services.

In selling to telcos, Cook said his team spends most of its time talking about economics.

“The technology is quite easy to prove right and either works or doesn’t,” Cook said. “It’s an economics problem that we’re really spending most of our time to solve. And so for us, and how we approach that, and this is part of the reason that we really value the relationship with AMD.”

The company has a program in place where it can finance the hardware so that it doesn’t have to cover various costs as much.

Radian Arc has signed deals with 40 different telco providers, developing the framework for cloud gaming in established and emerging markets internationally. The company said it is building an ecosystem of partnered applications, including game streaming service Blacknut, cloud PC companies Loudplay and OnePlay, and esports platform Todosgamers.

These complementary applications optimize the delivery of games with the fastest start times and lowest latency for consumers. And so the tech helps telco companies move into new markets, Cook said.

Radian Arc was started in 2020, and it’s based in Perth, Australia. It has 15 people.

Radian Arc is working closely with AMD.

In addition to cloud gaming, the company is adding applications such as desktop-as-a-service, where it can stream heavy-duty applications to lightweight hardware. The company works with the telcos to bring them to gamers and other consumers.

“We definitely want to be able to help them come up with the marketing plans and the engagement strategy to actually be able to reach out and to sell cloud gaming to their customer base,” Cook said.

Cook said it doesn’t matter which network configuration the traffic goes over, whether it is a fiber network or 5G service. The solution is optimized so that the customer gets the GPU capabilities as close to that broadband connection to the homes as possible.

Cook is also looking forward to providing network services that could deliver metaverse experiences to companies as well. He sees a lot of opportunities in places such as Southeast Asia.

“We’re starting with cloud gaming, and then leading into metaverse and other applications,” Cook said. “You can see that this is a very powerful use case.”