In case you missed it, God of War Ragnarök has finally launched. Early sales figures are promising — as they should be. I enjoyed the game, and I’m tickled to see everyone else playing it. Though I do find it ironic that what might be Sony’s most important console-exclusive game releases just as it’s arguing against Microsoft taking Call of Duty away from PlayStation.

Earlier this week, we had yet another N7 Day — when BioWare traditionally reveals more details about Mass Effect. It teased a new game in the series in 2020, but the project has shown no signs of life since then. However, this year, the developer decided to tease us again — it released a small sound bite of Liara T’Soni talking about “human defiance.” Given BioWare is also working on a new Dragon Age title (which is hopefully a little closer to release), we’ll probably hear more news next N7 Day.

Happy #N7Day from across the stars! ? We found this interesting footage you may want to ? a bit more closely.



Download in HD ​​⬇️https://t.co/gyydhuuT1e pic.twitter.com/h97zjH5C1G — Mass Effect (@masseffect) November 7, 2022

We’re in the final stretch of the year for game releases. I’m already starting to think about my personal ranking of 2022’s games. There are a few games yet to release this year, including the new Pokémon titles, The Callisto Protocol and Marvel’s Midnight Suns. But still, it never hurts to prepare. I’m most looking forward to Obsidian’s Pentiment, as an historical murder mystery is just my thing.

One last thing: I just heard a few hours ago about the death of longtime Batman actor Kevin Conroy. I’d been thinking about him recently following my Gotham Knights review — I was considering doing a replay of Arkham Asylum to get the figurative taste out of my mouth. Now that seems imperative, knowing he won’t play the Dark Knight again. Rest in Peace to a legend — Batman games just won’t feel the same without him.

What to play this week

What’s new:

God of War Ragnarök (GamesBeat review: 4.5/5)

Sonic Frontiers (GamesBeat review: 4/5)

Football Manager 2023

A Little to the Left

Once Upon a Jester

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

New on subscription services:

Return to Monkey Island (Xbox Game Pass)

Vampire Survivors (Xbox Game Pass)

The Unliving (GeForce Now)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (GeForce Now)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (GeForce Now)

Yum Yum Cookstar (GeForce Now)

Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 (GeForce Now)

Heads Will Roll: Downfall (GeForce Now)

Hidden Through Time (GeForce Now)

The Legend of Tianding (GeForce Now)

