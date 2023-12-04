Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

Railcar Studio has unveiled Invaders, an augmented reality mobile game that seamlessly integrates virtual and real world settings.

The massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) will initially be available on smartphones, the company said. The game is available on Google Play and iOS.

Based in Lisbon, Portugal, and San Francisco, Railcar Studio billed it as a groundbreaking title that will propel players into a futuristic AR odyssey, melding augmented reality with tangible surroundings. Players will engage in epic battles against alien robots, explore mysterious landscapes, and band together with fellow players to safeguard reality from inter-dimensional threats.

Gameplay for Invaders.

Initially accessible on smartphones, Invaders is engineered to evolve alongside advancing technology. Plans to introduce XR glasses support are underway, ensuring an even more immersive experience as cutting-edge devices become available.

Comic version of Invaders.

The game’s movement-driven gameplay liberates players from static gaming experiences, allowing seamless traversal of the virtual realm and participation in epic battles on the move, the company said.

Invaders challenges gamers to blend virtual and real-world objects, infusing depth and strategy into gameplay. You can solve riddles and overcome obstacles by interacting with surroundings, creating a dynamic and engaging experience.

Railcar Studio’s Invasion

Players can expect “real world destruction,” featuring jaw-dropping visual effects that merge virtual and real worlds in a spectacle of explosive proportions.

Beyond being just a game, Invaders serves as the cornerstone of a scalable tech platform, enabling the creation of diverse games in various settings. Railcar Studio is investing in both the power of AR and AI to bring the game to market.

Railcar Studio has about 20 or so people, including 15 in engineering and five on the design team, with additional roles beyond that. The studio was launched and funded by a team of serial entrepreneurs with successful exits and a large track record. The team began to work on the studio in 2022, and in 2023 entered the market with the first products.

Beyond Invaders, Railcar Studio also made Storyscape, an educational children’s project that employs artificial intelligence to facilitate the creation of fairy tales.

Two more products are in advanced stages of development. The first project is a multiplayer, open-world narrative experience that evolves dynamically as players make decisions. The second project is centered around optical mysteries.