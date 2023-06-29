Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Ubisoft is continuing its partnership with Blast to produce the final Rainbow Six Siege Major for the 2023 season. 24 teams from nine regions will face off in Atlanta for their cut of the $750,000 prize pool.

The event will take place in three phases:

Phase 1 – Play-In: October 30 to November 2

Phase 2 – Playoffs: November 4 to November 8

Phase 3 – Finals: November 10 to November 12

While the first two phases are not open to the public, fans can attend the Finals which will take place at Atlanta’s Gas South Arena. Tickets are on sale now.

In addition to prize money and glory, player will compete for points to qualify for the Six Invitational 2024 in Brazil. The tournament is the title’s most prestigious event, boasting the biggest prize pools and viewership. The event is also the first major tournament held in Brazil since 2018. The event will be particularly important given the title’s popularity in the region.

North America is a major market for Rainbow Six Siege, particularly the U.S.. The last year, DarkZero Esports won the title’s 2022 Charlotte Major on home turf, which undoubtedly helped viewership. Ubisoft has regularly held tournaments in the South, but Atlanta is becoming a popular destination for esports and gaming events.

Notably, Ubisoft is continuing its partnership with Blast to produce its esports events. This spring, the two companies worked together on their first event. The Blast R6 Major in Copenhagen was hugely successful, bringing in 79% more hours watched than the previous Six Jönköping Major in 2022. Prior to Copenhagen, the publisher worked with ESL and Faceit (both before and after their merger). Blast is second largest independent esports tournament organizer after the recent M&A spree.