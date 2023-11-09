GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Ubisoft and esports data provider Grid have signed a multi-year exclusive partnership to support the Rainbow Six Siege competitive ecosystem. Grid streamlines access to real-time competitive data for broadcasts, monitoring competitive integrity, coaching and betting. Additionally, the two companies hope to fuel Rainbow Six Siege’s growth through this partnership.

The granular, live data will only be available through Grid’s data platform, starting with this weekend’s Blast R6 Major Atlanta.

“The legacy of Rainbow Six Siege is a great foundation to build upon and we are excited to make esports game data part of this incredible ecosystem,” said Moritz Maurer, CEO and founder of Grid Esports.

Going forward, this partnership covers all major global and regional tournaments for Rainbow Six Siege’s extensive ecosystem. Currently, Ubisoft supports nine regional ecosystems: Europe, North America, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, LATAM, Asia, Oceania and MENA. Moreover, the ongoing Blast R6 Major Atalanta is broadcasting across 14 languages. Grid’s data will help these broadcasts provide region-specific content and context for fans.

“At Ubisoft, we recognize the need to innovate in the fast-paced space that esports is, and to keep our community constantly engaged,” said Francois Tallec, VP, brand & transmedia partnerships at Ubisoft. “Our partnership with GRID and the shared understanding of our esports data’s potential promises to unlock exciting opportunities to engage fans and innovate across the board.”

As of December 2022, tournament organizer Blast Premier operates the Rainbow Six Siege esports circuit. Notably, this aligns with Grid and Blast’s established partnership. The two companies have worked together extensively since 2018 and last renewed their agreement in February 2022.