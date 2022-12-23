Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Rainmaker Games announced it has closed a new round of funding for its blockchain gaming platform. This latest seed round raised $4.7 million. According to Rainmaker, it plans to launch its platform in beta in early 2023.

Placeholder and Hivemind Capital co-led the funding round, with participation by Hivemind, Shima Capital, Peer Ventures, Coinfund, Side Door Ventures, Blockwall Capital, Placeholder and Tokenbay Capital. The company closed its previous seed round last December, where it raised $6.5 million.

According to Rainmaker, the new version of its platform is aimed more towards gaming communities (it was originally based around play-to-earn mechanics). The company compares it to fitness app Strava, as it allows users to challenge others in games without them having to play at the same time. Rainmaker aims to foster new communities within the games market.