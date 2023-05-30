Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

PlayStation announced today that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, one of the PS5’s showcase titles, is coming to PC. It joins several other PlayStation titles that have made the leap from console the PC, though it’s one of the only ones thus far that was formerly PS5-exclusive. It’s also the first Ratchet & Clank game to launch on the PC fullstop. It launches on PC on July 26 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Nixxes, which Sony acquired in 2021 to work on PC ports, built Rift Apart for PC in collaboration with Insomniac. According to its announcement, the PC version includes support for ray-tracing, unlocked frame rates and ultrawide monitors. It also offers customizable mouse and keyboard controls as well as controller support.

Rift Apart is the latest PlayStation title to jump to the PC, following God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Spider-Man, The Last of Us Part 1 and several others. Sony had previously indicated its intent to serve the PC audience by releasing over half of its games on both PC and mobile by 2025. Rift Apart is also available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium-tier subscribers as of this month.

In addition to the game itself, PC players get an exclusive armor set and weapon, in addition to the others that were available in previous editions of the game.