Razer has launched the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro game controller for the PlayStation 5 and PC with a focus on hardcore gamers.

The controller’s design supports bespoke control, precision and long-lasting comfort. The company’s intended audience is mid-to-hardcore console gamers — for esports, competitive co-op or online gaming and advanced solo play.

The wireless controller features Razer HyperSpeed Wireless for low-latency, gaming-grade performance — similar to that found in Razer’s gaming mice.

The Razer Wolverine V2 game controller has six programmable buttons.

It has Razer Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons for ultra-fast actuation with tactile feedback and an eight-way Microswitch D-Pad for articulate and precise control in fighting games. The controller also features Razer HyperTrigger for quickfire execution for mouse-like reactions in FPS games.

It has six remappable buttons and interchangeable thumbstick for customized layouts and control. You can use a taller thumbstick in case you need it as a sniper.

And it has Powered by Razer Chroma RGB for greater personalization. The controller costs $250 and €299.99 in Europe.

The Razer Hyperspeed Wireless technology which the company says enables connections three times faster than any other wireless gaming technology. It operates on a 2.4 GHz wireless connection via its USB Type A dongle.

The Razer Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons were also used on the previous Razer Wolverine Ultimate.

This tech reduces the actuation distance by 35% compared to that of the average membrane controller.

Two HyperTriggers, which are trigger-stop switches built into the back of the controller, allow you to adjust the pull distance of the RT and LT triggers. They allow for a shorter pull — great for spamming shots in shooters.

The eight-way Microswitch D-Pad lets you feel and hear every single directional press as microswitches are engaged, enabling accurate and intentional moves when doing intricate combos. The eight-way D-Pad allows you to feel the clicks of the intercardinal directions for more precision in fighting games.

The controller has six additional multi-function buttons, including two bumpers at the top and four triggers on the back. You can remap them using the Razer Controller app on iOS and Android. In games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Apex Legends, it lets you crouch, slide, switch weapons, reload or jump without ever taking your hands off the thumbstick. That helps even the odds against mouse players.

The default thumbstick caps on the controller out of the box are short and concave. They’re similar to the ones found on a standard PlayStation DualSense. Two additional thumbsticks included in the box allow you to easily swap them out depending on your playstyle or ergonomic preference.

The first alternative option is tall and concave and is great for defensive shooters like snipers. The taller stick also provides more accuracy. Use it on the right thumbstick for more range of motion to put the reticle exactly where you need to when aiming. The second thumbstick is short and domed, great for offensive, run-and-gun shooters who like using SMGs and shotguns.

The shorter stick gives you more speed. You can use it on the right thumbstick when aiming for more speed since your thumb sits nimbly on top instead of being planted like with a concave stick. Alternatively, you can use it on the left for less fatigue when holding down the thumbstick for long periods of time to run long distances across large maps.

It is available exclusively at GameStop stores and Razer.com.