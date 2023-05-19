Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Razer announced this week that it’s launching its latest line of PC gaming speakers. This line consists of three speaker types: The Nommo V2, the Nommo V2 Pro and the Nommo V2 X. It also launched a wireless control pod for speakers. The prices for the line of speakers begin at $149.99, and the speakers launch in June, while the control pod launches in August.

The three speaker types are separated by the number of components. The Nommo V2 Pro is a pair of speakers with, as Razer says, “a wireless down-firing subwoofer,” THX® Spatial Audio and 3” full-range drivers. The speakers also feature rear-projecting Chroma RGB writing. The base Nommo V2 speaker set also has a (wired) subwoofer and also features rear-projection Chroma lighting. Nommo V2 X is a more minimalist set that features a set of two speakers with rear-facing bass ports.

Barrie Ooi, Razer’s head of PC gaming division, said in a statement, “Today we’re redefining what gamers should expect from their desktop audio equipment. The Nommo V2 line isn’t just about listening — it’s about fully experiencing and immersing oneself in the game. Whether you’re tracking enemy footsteps in a first-person shooter or lost in the soundtrack of the latest RPG, these are the best PC gaming speakers to provide an incredibly engaging audio-visual experience.”

Alongside the Nommo V2 line, Razer also announced the wireless control pod. Gamers control their audio with this device, which features a rotatable, clickable dial and a source button. It comes packaged with the Nommo V2 Pro, though gamers can also buy it separately. The three speaker sets launch in June, while the control pod launches separately in August.